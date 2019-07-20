Export from Aras FTZ doubles

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Shasfand referred to the fact that in the first quarter of last year $11 million of definitive exports from Aras FTZ has taken place, and underscored that 43% of the region's exports destined to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey and Iraq, China, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia are among the next destination countries of the zone.

He stated, “Bitumen, oil, diesel oil, hydrocarbon, shrink film, all kinds of bags, polyethylene rope, nuts, polyester yarns, textiles, pepper and tomatoes are among the items exported to other countries.

Shasfand also went on to say that re-export of this zone in the current year has witnessed tree-folded growth compared to the first quarter of last year, highlighted that re-export of this zone in the first quarter of last year was $7 million which this year has reached to $28.3 million.

Deputy Head of Economic and Investment Affairs of Organization of Aras Free Trade Zone pointed to the launch of the Nordus Customs, and said that $23 million of re-export has been done in the Nordus Customs.

The official reiterated the value of export to the mainland was $ 31.6 million in the first quarter of the year, saying that the zone exported $ 27.2 million to the mainland last year.

“Iranian customers are buying various types of goods, including yarn, UPVC profiles, bags, MDF membrane, profiles, greenhouse equipment, cabinets, home furniture, refrigerators, car batteries, pickup cars, trailer rear axle, double cab pickup, Propylene bags and yarns, aluminum bars, aluminum profiles, non-woven and felt wool, and silicon from the Aras Free Zone.”

Referring to last year's $4 million export of domestic goods from the Aras Free Zone, the official underlined that it has increased to $ 10.6 million this year.

Shasfand announced the exports of Aras Free Zone in the first quarter of this year totaled $91.8 million, saying the total export of the region was $ 49.2 million in the same period last year.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish