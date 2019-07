The “Friendship Cup” was participated by Iran’s national youth basketball team, Iran’s national cadet basketball team, Qatar’s national cadet basketball team, Syria’s national youth basketball team and a local team from representatives of Zanjan city.

At the final game of the tournament on Friday night, Iran’s national youth team defeated Iran’s national cadet team 80-70 to rank first in the competitions.

