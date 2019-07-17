Commonalities, basis of cooperation between China, Iran: Chinese Professor

"Chinese tourists are looking for a new travel destination, and the cultural heritage and natural landscapes of Iran are very attractive to Chinese travelers," said Fan Hongda, at the China-Iran Outlook on Ties, Cooperation, and Exchanges Summit” on Wednesday at Xiamen University.

The professor stated that “Following the approval of the "agreement of the Government of Iran with the unilateral abolition of the Iranian visa for the citizens of China," Chinese tourists can easily travel to Iran, which will increase Chinese tourists to Iran and their acquaintance with the country.”

The Chinese Iranologist highlighted, "On the other hand, their purchases will help to the growth of the tourism industry, handicrafts and even the infrastructure of the Iranian economy."

Fan underscored the prospect of cooperation between the two countries of China and Iran in the new era as brilliant.

Bahare Asefi, who has been engaged in historical and cultural research on Asia, especially China, has said, "Given the development of the tourism industry is important for the Iranian government, the industry will in the near future be the driving force behind Iran's economic growth.”

