Iranian woman swims 175m with tied hands to honor 175 martyred divers

Akram Kenari said that she had done that to commemorate the 175 captive Iranian scuba divers that were martyred by Iraq in late December 1986 during the eight-year war.

Tied-hand swimming is done using the leg action of the breaststroke and Butterfly stroke with the swimmers' hands tied in their back, which the swimming very difficult.

She said that her decision to set the record may also help Iranian mothers that devote their whole life to their children and sometimes pay no heed to themselves, adding that Iranian women are highly capable and can be very successful in the sports.

Kenari has two children and has been a professional swimmer for about 20 years.

She said that her husband has been supporting and encouraging her, and that she had planned to set a Guinness World Record in six months.

