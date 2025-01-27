Zarif: Iran’s strategic self-reliance does not rest on going nuclear

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed claims that Tehran’s defense policy hinges on the pursuit of nuclear weapons, calling such assumptions a misrepresentation of the country’s strategic goals.

In an article published by Iran Newspaper on Monday, Zarif argued that Iran’s deterrence is rooted in self-reliance, advanced defense capabilities, and historical resistance to external aggression.

“Among some analysts of Iranian politics, a growing narrative claims that Iran, under regional pressures, economic challenges, and domestic unrest, has shifted its policy toward developing nuclear weapons as a last resort for survival or deterrence,” Zarif, a former foreign minister, wrote at the beginning of his article.

He then rejected such narratives as simplistic and influenced by global instability, particularly the erosion of international norms due to Israel’s violations of humanitarian and legal principles.

According to Zarif, while challenges faced by allies like the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah may temporarily affect Iran’s sphere of influence, they do not jeopardize the core of the country’s deterrence.

“This paradigm of ‘strategic self-reliance’ has always been recognized as a fundamental pillar of Tehran’s defense policy, ensuring the country’s resilience against external pressures,” he explained.

Addressing claims of Iran seeking nuclear weapons, Zarif further argued that the country’s defense policy remains consistent with its strategic doctrine, which prioritizes sovereignty and regional stability.

He pointed to decades of military innovations as evidence of a long-term vision that safeguards Iran’s security.

Zarif called for a renewed global commitment to accountability and justice, reiterating that claims of Iran’s shift towards nuclear weapons are not a reflection of Tehran’s strategy, but rather a sign of the collapse of the global order.

The Iranian vice president concluded by urging analysts to focus on the Zionist regime’s destabilizing actions, such as its genocidal war on Gaza and assaults on neighboring states, rather than framing Iran as a nuclear threat.

