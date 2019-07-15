Netherlands: Still not late to restore to diplomacy

Speaking on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Blok urged Iranian government to comply with its commitments under the nuclear deal.

He also expressed hope that Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has not come to an end.

Earlier, Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday that Iran's nuclear deal is of prime importance and voiced his country's readiness to join INSTEX to facilitate trade exchanges between Iran and Europe.

The three European signatories pledged to compensate the losses inflicted on Iran through devising the financial channel, officially known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX). The instrument has not become operational yet.

Earlier, Jeremy Hunt, who was too in Brussels to attend the Council's meeting, confirmed that Europe is trying to save the nuclear deal which was signed between major global powers and Iran in 2015.

He said that there was a "small" but "closing window" to preserve the deal.

Before the meeting, Mogherini said that the options to convince Iran to come back to the deal will be discussed.

France, Germany and the UK in a joint statement expressed concerns over the outlook of a failed nuclear deal.

"We believe that the time has come to act responsibly and to look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue," they said.

Europe has been criticized by Tehran for its inaction in face of the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was not enough that Europe expressed interest in the saving the deal, urging it to walk the talk.

