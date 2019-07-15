Some believe that JCPOA fails to celebrate its 5th anniversary

"#IranDeal reached its fourth birthday not in a good shape. Some people believe that it will not survive until its fifth anniversary," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "They have reasons to think so. However it’s too early to be over pessimistic."

"The remaining #JCPOA participants are strongly committed to the deal," he noted.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said earlier that Iran will abide by its nuclear obligations as long as Europe sticks to its duties in order to enable Tehran to take advantage of its economic benefits.

“All Iran’s nuclear measures are to save the deal as long as the other parties stick to it to the same extent that Iran does,” he added.

He stressed while referring to the second phase of reduction of Iran’s nuclear commitments within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The move came after Iran’s 60-day ultimatum to Germany, France and the UK, the three European signatories of the nuclear agreement, to stand up against the US pressure and normalize their trade ties with Tehran.

In its first phase of scaling down its commitments, Iran said it would start uranium enrichment as much as it needs with more than 3.67% purity.

Tehran also announced it will modernize its Arak heavy water reactor, stopping plans to convert it to a nuclear research facility.

The Iranian measures will be a proper response to Europe’s failure to continue its commercial ties with Tehran.

The three European countries set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) to continue trade with Iran in the wake of US sanctions and economic pressures.

The financial channel, created in January, has not finalized any transactions with Iran yet.

Iran set up a parallel system, called Special Trade and Financing Instrument between Iran and Europe (STFI), to facilitate trade between the two parties.

Iranian and European authorities say the two sides' companies are processing one or two pilot deals.

