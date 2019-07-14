First English-language book on Tehran tourism unveiled

This book was published after the publication of the first comprehensive "Travel Guide of Iran" utilizing the ability of a-12 people team aimed at introducing the tourism capacities of the capital of Iran.

“The book provides information on museums, garden-museums, parks, symbols and house-museums of great personalities of Iran along with photos, maps and access routes," the author of the comprehensive tourism book of Tehran, Hossein Kiani underscored.

He went on to say, “In the first phase, 5,000 volumes of books were published.”

Kiani predicted that if requested by various institutions, its circulation would increase. In this book, pictures and themes are available to tourists from 2 Persian to English and English to Persian forms, Kiani said.

