Iran-Russia launch scientific negotiations

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues for expansion of mutual cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

Iran and Russia have a very good cooperation in technological sector and through implementation of signed agreements, prospects for such cooperation are very bright, he said.

Referring to unfair and cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and Russia, Sattari said science and technology are the best means to deal with the sanctions imposed by the US and West.

Expansion of technological cooperation between Iran and Russia helps reduce the level of technological independence on the US and the west, he said.

Russian vice president, for his part, said that Iranian and Russian science-based companies should bolster their cooperation to attain such goal.

Russian president believes that cooperation and bolstering relations with Iran will lead to expansion of technological cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Sattari is now in Moscow to confer with the country's officials and pay a visit to the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM 2019).

1430**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish