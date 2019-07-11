Iran to improve dairy camel farming

Following a decision to import dairy camels to the province, the first herd was brought in to Zahedan, the provincial capital, through Pakistan, said Mohammad Qasemi.

He said that the private section has spent €420,000 for the 90-camel herd.

Dairy camel farming is economical for the province; Sistan-Baluchestan has half of the country's camels, said Qasemi.

Through creating new capacities and increasing production of camel milk and meat by use of semi-industrial methods, the conditions have been provided for establishing the necessary units for industrial centers with milking and refrigeration equipment.

