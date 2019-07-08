Iran female taekwondo fighter bags bronze in Univesiade

Hessam stood on the third place jointly with South Korea and US while Taipei ranked first and second respectively.

Earlier, Koroush Bakhtiar won a bronze medal of pumsae category.

Iranian squad has so far received 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) and ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The name is a combination of the words "University" and "Olympiad".

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish