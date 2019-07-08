UK piracy not to remain unanswered: Defense Minister

"Iran has always fought piracy in the high seas. Iran will not overlook the UK violation of the International Law of the Sea; the piracy will not be left unanswered," said Brigadier-General Amir Hatami in the ceremony to reinforce the Iranian border-guards with new domestically-built vessels.

Hailing the border guards for having been able to safeguard the Iranian borders against any aggression and to keep alert to maintain peace and stability of the region, he said that Iran has is located in a geo-political point and has water borders with 12 countries, so it is very essential for the border-guards be equipped with modern equipment.

The Class Heidar vessels are the domestically manufactured prototype of the global class for rescue-and-relief operations at sea.

The technical specifications of the vessels including the speed, range of operation and the velocity passing through waves have been upgraded.

The vessels are 19.3m long, 4.6m wide with a height of 2.8m.

Some 510 mechanical, facility, electronic, navigation and telecommunication systems have been installed on the new vessels.

Head of the Maritime Industries Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Rastegari said in the ceremony that all the designing and construction stages of the new vessels have been made by Iranian experts.

Hatami also said that the propulsion system installed on Heydar search-and-rescue (SAR) boats is the prototype that was unveiled in Tehran's Sharif University of Technology on February 2.

He also said that the technology applied for this vessel can also be used for ambulance and patrol boats, as well as fireboats.

