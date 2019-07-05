Trump and Iran’s reciprocal measure via reducing commitments to JCPOA

The subject of tension between Iran and the United States after the official announcement of the news of Iran crossing from 3.67 percent uranium reserve from a 300-kilogram ceiling has found new aspects. On the one hand, the United States, in particular Donald Trump, and his advisers and associates, have more openly targeted Iran more than the past. On the other hand, senior officials of our country have pinned the Iranian cooperation in the framework of the JCPOA to European relevant measures.

The White House recently recalled its previous dreams in a statement without regard to the US commitments and the multi-year efforts of the Barack Obama administration to sign the JCPOA, and claimed that the former criteria to zero the enrichment measures should be implemented against Iran.

The statement reiterated earlier claims by the United States and Israel about Tehran's activities in arm-related goals, which long ago were announced as closed by the IAEA and the UN Security Council.

"We need to revive the old zero enrichment standard to prevent proliferation," the White House said in a statement. “The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.”

The point here is that the White House officials, regardless of the views of experts, analysts and even their former officials, closed their eyes to 15 Agency's reports on full compliance by Iran, saying "it was a mistake that Iran, in the framework of Iran's nuclear deal, has been allowed to enrich at any level. There is no doubt that Iran violated the provisions even before it was agreed upon."

Interestingly enough, Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the officials of the Zionist regime at the same time, have remembered the old story and reitertaed the previous claims harmonically.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in framework of nuclear agreement known as the JCPOA with the P5 + 1 in 2015, accepted to hold the ceiling of the low enriched uranium of 3.67 percent less than 300 kg. But in the face of this Iranian action, the parties in the agreement, particularly Washington, pledged to lift all nuclear sanctions. More than a year ago, the Trump government unilaterally withdrew without any reason from the nuclear deal, and restored many sanctions it had halted.

In this period, Tehran tried to advance cooperation with the remaining countries in an agreement to uphold the JCPOA. The European countries made a variety of promises, foremost of which was the creation of an independent financial channel of the dollar, but over the months there has not yet been a clear and reliable prospect for its effectiveness favoring Iran.

About two months ago, in response to the American withdrawal from the agreement and an increase in pressure on Iran and the subsequent inaction of the signatories of the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on some provisions in the JCPOA to guarantee its interests, said that in the two areas it will not observe the stipulated ceiling in the JCPOA concerning the amount of uranium with the enrichment degree of 3.67 % and the storage of heavy water storage.

Tehran gave the other parties two-month moratorium to take a more efficient process of meeting Iranian interests, otherwise they would face more and serious nuclear steps.

A few days ago, President Hassan Rouhani, noting that Iran’s adherence to the JCPOA was based on the promise of European parties to guarantee economic interests, including the settlement of issues relating to banking relations and oil sales, which unfortunately, none of which was achieved in practice, added," If Iran fails to benefit from its benefits, it will reduce its obligations under articles 26 and 36 step by step.”

Iran's reciprocal measure within the framework of the JCPOA is not a point that is being hidden from other countries' eyes. Although authorities, analysts and media in many countries have even expressed concern about the adoption of such a policy on the part of Iran, at the same time publicly or implicitly considered the key responsible for the situation the United States and the actions of the President of the United States. VOX news website noted on the reasons for the policy being adopted by Tehran that Iran ignored its commitments within the framework of the agreement after months of mounting tension and threats from the United States and its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement. According to the analysis, the more disturbing point for the West is that Tehran even stressed that will not observe its uranium enrichment level of 3.67 as of July 7.

"A year after Trump's departure from the JCPOA, Iran showed a reaction to the US sanctions on Iran that would have been politically feasible," said Mark Fitzpatrick a nuclear field analyst at Strategic Studies noted. “In fact, Donald Trump's maximum pressure has led to an increase in Iran’s nuclear activities.”

