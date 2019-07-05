Iran's latest uranium activities no violation of JCPOA: Senior MP

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, he said Europeans should have expressed their concerns regarding the JCPOA when the US withdrew the deal and repeated attempts to violate it not now that the Islamic Republic has reduced its obligations to maintain this agreement.

On the reduction of Iran's commitments to the JCPOA, the MP stated that reducing commitments, including the crossing of 300-kilogram enriched uranium reserve ceiling would be in accordance with the provisions of the treaty; by virtue of JCPOA, Iran was given the right to refrain from fulfilling its obligations if any of the parties do not fulfill their obligations. According to the predicted course of action in the JCPOA, the other party can also reduce its obligations.

He said that the other parties should endeavor to maintain the spirit of the agreement and the benefits of this agreement for all parties were upheld and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will also enjoy these benefits.

"We welcome the launch of the INSTEX," said the MP, adding that these are special mechanisms that can guarantee Iran's economic prosperity, but this mechanism should not only be a shell and artificial, but should also provide and guarantee economic and financial mechanisms to facilitate the trade and economic activities of Iran outside the dollar zone”.

Najafi Khosroudi stated, "We have repeatedly told European parties that we need to witness their action in relation to their commitments vis-à-vis the JCPOA, and we are still waiting for the mechanism to actually expand economic activities and facilitate trade in Iran's financial and banking relations with the different countries.”

The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission further said that Europeans and those who react to any reduction in Iran's obligations in the JCPOA should have taken stance at the time when the US withdrew from it and violated the agreement.

