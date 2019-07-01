Central Bank's logical measures improve currency situation

Having said that, in the ceremony commemorating the National Industry and Mining Day on Monday, Larijani noted, "The enemies wanted to disturb the internal conditions of the country; there was instability in the currency market; for solving these issues and overcoming the challenges, many hours were allocated to discuss the matter; we worked with thought and decisive work and today the currency situation is not bad.”

He stated that the central bank, with the assistance of the Economic Commission and the Research Center of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), developed a plan that "we decided after the discussion and approval at the Coordination Council of the Heads of State and we have achieved good results".

"In order to safeguard the production and survival of the country's production capacity in the current situation, we need to consider mechanisms that are appropriate for production, many of which are not laws, but rather logical measures," the speaker highlighted.

Referring to the difficult conditions in the country's manufacturing sector and emphasizing that everyone should be a supporter of artisans, the official underscored that "Iranians have already left behind many hard and even brutal conditions, but they have always maintained their solidarity".

Mentioning the surprise of one of the leaders of the hostile countries against Iran about maintaining the solidarity of Iranians under severe economic and political pressures, Larijani noted, “Baloch, Turkmen, Kurd and other ethnic groups are all together, which represent the civilization of Iran and the roots of this civilization. The Iranians have had a lot of troubles, but they have kept their Iranian zeal.”

