Zarif says talks underway over monetary agreements

And some compromises have been reached on the issue, Zarif said in a comment to Iran's foreign financial transactions.

About Foreign Ministry's moves to breeze through the US anti-Iran sanctions, Zarif said an economic diplomacy department has recently been launched to deal with the issue.

He further hailed the department's activities from the beginning of establishment.

Elaborating on the monetary agreements, Zarif said Iran has started talks with Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, India and several other countries over the issue, and has reached compromise with some of them.

However, the talks are underway, the foreign minister said adding the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is the mainly responsible for the issue, while the Foreign Ministry tries to facilitate the economic affairs.

Despite the sanctions, the economic diplomacy department's activities are good and within the framework of a mechanism.

Despite the world leaders' disagreement, US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and re-imposed as he said the highest level of sanctions against Tehran in November in the same year.

Iran has taken legal action against US Administration with the International Court of Justice over withdrawal from the JCPOA and imposing the worst-ever sanctions on Iran, demanding reparations from Washington.

ICJ ordered the US Administration in a provisional measures not to take punitive measure and stop doing something to deteriorate the situation. In total disregard of the ICJ provisional measures, Trump adopted sanctions on states buying Iran's oil, making the sanctions stricter.

Iranian foreign minister said in late April that oil sanctions will hurt ordinary Iranians and the government would do whatever it could to sell oil to meet the citizens' needs.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish