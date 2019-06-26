CBI Chief: Iran oil exports increasing

Speaking on the sidelines of cabinet meeting, Hemmati said the US spared no efforts to impose sanctions on Iran.

There is no tension in the currency market, he said, adding that people know sanctions are futile.

He also said that it is a long time that "we hear implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX)".

INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the European trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

Earlier on Wednesday, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that INSTEX is ready for operation.

"I can confirm to you that we will convene the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA this Friday," she added.

"We are doing all we can, not as of today, but since the very beginning of signing of the agreement, the entry into force of the agreement," Mogherini said in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

She added: "We have done, as the European Union, together with our Member States, with China, Russia and the rest of the international community, we have done all we could and we continue to do all we can to maintain the implementation of the agreement intact as it has been the case, until today."

