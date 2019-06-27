Zarif: US sanctions vs Leader's office, insult to entire Iranian nation

" …, the imposition of sanctions on Iranian leadership has been an additional insult by the United States against the entire Iranian nation," Zarif told a CNN international correspondent.

Three days ago, the US president Donald Trump announced sanctions on the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's office and several other senior Iranian officials.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Zarif would be targeted with US sanctions later this week.

As Zarif told CNN on Wednesday, the "US intentions are certainly illegal, the United States is not in the position to obliterate Iran, they do not have a capability other than using prohibited weapons to do this.

"The Iranian people are people to resist any aggression but we're not seeking war, we don't seek war, we do not seek a confrontation.

"The actions by the United States" in the "past few weeks have been confrontational and provocative.

"Iran has been implementing its rights under the nuclear deal and under the Security Council Resolution 2231."

And at the end of his remarks, Zarif said, "I think President Trump should be remembered that we don't live in the 18th century, there is a United Nations Charter and threat of war is illegal."

