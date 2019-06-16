16 June 2019 - 20:27
Turkmen ambassador highlights cultural ties with Iran

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – Turkmenistan's Minister of Culture Ata Gely Shamuradov said on Sunday that cultural ties between Iran and Turkmenistan can prepare grounds for expansion of relations in all fields.

Shamuradov made the remarks during the opening ceremony of Turkmenistan’s cultural week in Tehran.

Referring to longstanding cultural relations between the two countries, the minister hailed the contribution of Iranian and Turkmen artists in expansion of bilateral relations.

He said that the cultural week aims to help introduce common public traditions in both sides.

The opening ceremony was ended after renowned Turkmen music players performed a piece of Turkmen traditional music.

