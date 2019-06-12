Abe: Japan to do its best to reduce tension in region

In a press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Japanese premier said, “I am happy to visit Tehran, as the Iranian officials accorded warm welcome to me.”

Tehran and Tokyo have always had excellent cultural relations, Shinzo said.

“Tension in the region should be curbed at any cost and Japan can play a crucial role in the field,” he added.

Iran and Japan’s ties have so far continued incessantly, Shinzo said, noting that he considers it an honor to visit Tehran once again.

The Japanese prime minister also welcomed President Rouhani’s warm welcome, hoping that he would meet Iranian officials once again in not too distant future.

Expressing gratitude to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his fatwa on banning nuclear weapons, he said that Iran is expected to stay in the JCPOA.

“I held detailed and clear discussions with Iranian president about avenues to establish peace and stability,” he said, noting that bright prospects are in sight in the wake of concerted efforts.

