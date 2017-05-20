Rouhani re-elected as president scoring 57% of votes

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes out the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi, a principlist candidate, received 15,786,449 ballots.The interior minister went on to say that Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Tab, two other hopefuls, won 478,215 and 215,450 votes respectively.Out of over 56 million Iranians who were eligible to vote in the 12th presidential election, over 40 millions took part in the event.The 12th presidential election was held nationwide and in 102 world countries on May 19.The presidential candidates included President Hassan Rouhani, Custodian of the Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine Ebrahim Raeisi, former minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mostafa Mirsalim and former Minister of Physical Education Mostafa Hashemi Taba.First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf were other presidential candidates who quit the presidential race to support their favorite candidates (Rouhani and Raeisi respectively.)1483** 9060**1394