Anti-US rallies in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistani Muslims rallied on Sunday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, to condemn the US terrorist attack and assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces. Islamabad, Pakistan.January 6, 2019. IRNA/Zeeshan Ali.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Quds Force Commander: We will take revenge of martyrs
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA- The new commander of Quds Force said the revenge for General Soleimani…
-
Iranians pay last respect to national hero General Soleimani
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant-G…
-
Foreign diplomats take part in General Soleimani funeral
Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA - A number of foreign ambassadors to Tehran took part in the funeral procession…
-
Gen Soleimani's daughter says his father devoted his life to serve country
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani…
-
Supreme Leader leads prayer for body of Martyr General Soleimani
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass…
-
Tehranis pay glowing respect to late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani
Tehranis pay glowing respect to late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his fellow combatants,…
-
Alborz province teachers join funeral procession of General Soleimani
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Hundreds of teachers and education department workers of Alborz province…
-
Iran's Gov't spox: Instagram blocks voices of oppressed nations
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA - Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei in a message on Monday said that…
-
New Zealand distances itself from US, calling for de-escalation
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters distanced his Government…
-
Haniyeh terms Gen Soleimani as "martyr of Quds"
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – The Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said on Monday…
Your Comment