Anti-US rallies in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistani Muslims rallied on Sunday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, to condemn the US terrorist attack and assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces. Islamabad, Pakistan.January 6, 2019. IRNA/Zeeshan Ali.

