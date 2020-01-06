Alborz province teachers join funeral procession of General Soleimani

Alborz province has over 25,000 people working as teacher or education department workers. Many of them departed early for Tehran after saying their Dawn Prayer to join the ocean of people gathered to bid farewell to the martyred General and his fellow combatants.

Top education department official of Alborz Province Salar Qasemi mentioned Soleimani’s popularity among all walks of life, saying that the General had a good relationship with people from different social groups and classes adhering to principles of Islamic revolution and the Supreme Leader.

“But by this horrific act of terror, the US Imperialist showed that they attach no importance to sovereignty of other nations, should they want to impose their filthy will”, Qasemi said.

Thousands of ordinary people of Alborz province also have departed for Tehran to participate in this ceremony.

The procession of late General Soleimani and his fellow combatants that were assassinated in Baghdad on Friday at the direct order of US President Donald Trump is held in Tehran with hundreds of thousands of mourners taking part in the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei performed prayers to the martyrs.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

