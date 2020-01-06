Foreign diplomats take part in General Soleimani funeral

According to Iran Foreign Ministry media department, Ambassadors of Turkey, Afghanistan, Palestine, Oman, Azerbaijan and Iraq were among the Tehran-based diplomatic corps attending the funeral.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted on Friday morning.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani.

Heads of the three branches of the government, members of the Expediency Council, cabinet members, president's deputies, Members of Parliament, senior Iranian military commanders, Friday prayers leaders, provincial officials and a huge number of Iranians from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

General Soleimani's body was transferred to Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, where he was warmly welcomed by hundreds of thousands of people.

He was then taken to Mashhad, northeastern Iran. Hundreds of thousands Iranians attended the ceremony in Mashhad.

