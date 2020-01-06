Jan 6, 2020, 10:11 AM
Tehranis pay glowing respect to late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani

Tehranis pay glowing respect to late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his fellow combatants, hours before the funeral ceremony began on the streets leading to the University of Tehran.Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani.

