Jan 6, 2020
Officials, commanders welcome body of General Qasem Soleimani and his fellow combatants to Tehran

The body of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and his Martyrs fellow combatants, Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis arrived in Tehran this morning. Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei.

