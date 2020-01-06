Magnificent funeral of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Mashhad

A crowd of more than a million people, on Sunday January 5, took part in the Magnificent funeral of the body of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and four other fellow combatants to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad. Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
General Soleimani's funeral procession starts in Tehran
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – The funeral procession of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani has started…
-
Tehran opens arms to General Soleimani's body
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – The people of Tehran warmly welcomed the body of the Late Lieutenant-General…
-
-
President Rouhani: Iran, Iraq should counter US aggressive, meddlesome measures
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his…
-
Iran: US continued military presence in Iraq shows occupation
Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA – Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani hailed the…
-
Zarif, Indian counterpart talk on phone
Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart…
-
Iran, Kazakhstan FMs discuss latest regional developments
Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and his Iranian counterpart…
-
German charge d'afffaires summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry
Tehran, Jan 5, IRNA – Following the unrealistic, irrational and destructive remarks by certain…
Your Comment