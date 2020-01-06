Jan 6, 2020, 8:35 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83622652
0 Persons

Tags

Magnificent funeral of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Mashhad

A crowd of more than a million people, on Sunday January 5, took part in the Magnificent funeral of the body of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and four other fellow combatants to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad. Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Mohsen Bakhshandeh.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 0 =