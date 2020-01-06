Tehran opens arms to General Soleimani's body

General Soleimani, who had fought and annihilated the US-made Daesh terrorist group, was assassinated on Friday in Baghdad by the US Army.

Millions of people are expected to take part in the procession of the late popular general.

The body of General Soleimani, the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and other martyrs of the US state terrorism arrived in Ahvaz, the southern city of Iran, on Sunday.

The funeral ceremony was held by the hundreds of thousands of people, officials, religious and political figures in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf on Saturday.

His next destination was Mashad, northeastern Iran. He was welcomed by millions of people gathering together from the city and all the cities and towns around it. The number of people was so many that the Islamic Republic Guard Corps could not transfer the body to Tehran until after midnight.

On Monday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to talk part in the ceremony and say the prayer on his body.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Ayatollah Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish