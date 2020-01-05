German charge d'afffaires summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry

Head of Foreign Ministry's second bureau of Western Europe Affairs during the meeting underlined effective and determining role of Soleimani in establishing stability and security in western Asia, saying that Soleimani is respected both in the regional and international scenes as a champion of fighting terrorism.

Therefore, such unilateral and unacceptable stances run against the two countries' longstanding cooperation on the one hand and regional peace and security on the other, he said.

German charge d'afffaires, for his part, hailed Soleimani's popularity, saying that he will convey the matter to the country's officials immediately.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were killed on Friday morning in the United States' airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was carried out on the order of US President Donald Trump.

