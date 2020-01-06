General Soleimani welcomed in Mashhad as national hero

General Soleimani, who had fought and annihilated the US-made Daesh terrorist group, was assassinated on Friday in Baghdad by the US targeted airstrike.

Hundreds thousands of people took to the streets in Mashad to bid farwewlell to the Iranian national hero who has saved the Middle East from the US-made terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

The body of General Soleimani, and the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and other martyrs of the US state terrorism was first taken from Iraq in Ahvaz, the southern city of Iran, on Sunday.

The funeral ceremony was held by the hundreds of thousands of people, officials, religious and political figures in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf on Saturday.

His next destination was Mashad, northeastern Iran. He was welcomed by millions of people gathering together from the city and all the cities and towns around it. The number of people was so many that the Islamic Republic Guard Corps could not transfer the body to Tehran until after midnight.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish