Iran's Gov't spox: Instagram blocks voices of oppressed nations

In reaction to removing the posts and photos of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Instagram, Rabiei tweeted that the blocking could be regarded as a nondemocratic move.

The real feature of democracy and freedom of media are revealed in hard times, he added.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish