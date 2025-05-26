U.S., other Israeli allies, must be held accountable for complicity in Gaza genocide: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has strongly condemned a deadly Israeli strike on a school sheltering the displaced Palestinians in Gaza, saying the United States and other Western backers of the Israeli regime must be held accountable for their complicity in the ongoing genocide in the enclave.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the escalation in Israeli aggression in Gaza over the past two days, including the attack on the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in central Gaza City that killed over 50 innocent Palestinians, and the massacre of nine children of a Palestinian doctor in Khan Younis.

He denounced the Israeli attacks on camps and tents housing displaced Palestinians as blatant war crimes and part of a colonial genocidal agenda against Palestine.

Baqaei also pointed out that the international community’s muted response has further emboldened the Israeli regime to escalate its atrocities against the defenseless Palestinian people, adding that Israel shows no restraint in its brutality and blatant violations of international norms.

The situation in Gaza amplifies the responsibility of the international community to take immediate action to protect the oppressed Palestinian people, he said.

Additionally, Baqaei expressed outrage at the extremist actions of Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“It is the legal and moral duty of all countries and international organizations to take action to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime and to prevent the normalization of the massacre of people, the destruction of homes, and the occupation of others’ lands,” he added.

Baqaei further emphasized the direct responsibility of the supporters of the Israeli regime, particularly the U.S., Britain, and some other European countries, for the crimes committed by the occupying regime.

He stressed, “The obstruction by the U.S. and other backers of the regime in holding criminals accountable, along with their overt and covert attempts to hinder the judicial processes of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), is the main reason for the impunity of Israeli regime officials and decision-makers, allowing their crimes to continue.”

“These countries must be held accountable for their complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the spokesperson said.

