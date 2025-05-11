Hamas condemns Israel’s starvation policy against civilians in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the Israeli regime for blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, saying the use of starvation as a weapon of war is a “war crime.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas strongly condemned the Israeli cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for implementing a “starvation policy” against the defenseless people of Gaza.

The statement added, “The international community must deliver a firm and unequivocal ‘no’ to Netanyahu and his use of the despicable tactic of starvation as a weapon against children and defenseless civilians.”

Hamas highlighted the Israeli regime’s deliberate ban preventing thousands of humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza, labeling this a “war crime” and warning that such actions would lead to the gradual death of children.

Hamas voiced its support for the positions taken by international organizations that have rejected any forced arrangements for the delivery and distribution of aid that ignore humanitarian principles.

The Palestinian group slammed Arab and Islamic countries for their inadequate response to Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, arguing that their actions have fallen short given the severity of the genocide and the starvation being imposed on Gaza.

3266**4353