From Iran's perspective, Sweden's decisions are neither understandable nor justifiable: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi In a message on his X account wrote that there was a time when relations between Iran and Sweden flourished; Iranian enterprises prized Swedish brands like Scania and Volvo, and there was plenty of travel and other engagement, but over the past decade, "we have seen a regrettable shift".

Continuing this post, which is a response to a tweet from his Swedish counterpart about the physical condition of Ahmad Reza Jalali, a security convict in Iran, Araqchi wrote that Sweden ceased non-sanctionable exports of medicines, including specialized and unique gear for children afflicted with EB. "Routinely, police began standing aside as vandals attacked our Embassy in Stockholm; as recently as April 30, arsonists harmed our diplomatic premises."

He further said that astonishingly, Swedish authorities also decided to grant citizenship to a convicted criminal after his sentencing for serious violations: an Iranian national with ties to Sweden so strong that he barely speaks some word of Swedish.

Araqchi said that none of this makes any sense from Iran's perspective.

He said that despite the seriousness of the convicted criminal's offenses he has, like other prisoners, access to medical care and facilities, adding that so instead of walking further into a dead end, "I call on my Swedish counterpart @MariaStenergard to reconsider the choices that have brought us where we are today".

"I am proud of the sizable Iranian community in Sweden, which has contributed so much to both our countries and their relations. Iranian enterprises are eager to engage in lawful trade, to our mutual benefit. It is time to do away with tired rhetoric and open a new chapter," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Araqchi condemned the recent assault on Iranian embassy in Stockholm and urged Swedish authorities to take action against those responsible for the incident.

During a phone conversation with his Swedish counterpart released on Saturday, Araqchi stressed the need for deeper consultations to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Stockholm.

He also called on Sweden to implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and consular matters.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reaffirmed her country’s commitment to safeguarding diplomatic missions, noting that Stockholm would take all necessary steps to secure the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

An arson attack was attempted on Iran’s Embassy in Stockholm on April 30, when an individual set the entrance to the diplomatic building on fire. The fire later spread to inside the perimeters but was subsequently extinguished. No one was injured in the attack, but the embassy suffered damage.

