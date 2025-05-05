Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is consistent with international law, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has reiterated Iran’s right to acquire nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with international law.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei said that Iran, as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), has been pursuing its peaceful nuclear program since the 1970s.

“Iran's principled position on the use of nuclear energy is based on logic and international law”, he noted.

Deploring anti-Iran rhetoric

Baqaei once again refuted the recent claims made by the French foreign minister on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions.

He said that the issues raised by France were strange and perhaps “the purpose was a kind of bargaining outside the negotiating room, which is unacceptable to Iran.”

Jean-Noel Barrot has been repeatedly criticized after he openly “threatened Iran with sanctions” claiming that Tehran is on the “cusp of developing” nukes.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Ministry then called France’s warning “absurd” and “politically irresponsible.”

In response to a question about the U.S. president's remarks that Iran does not need to use nuclear energy, Baqaei clarified the Islamic Republic’s principled position. “We do not negotiate the issue in the public space and the media,” he said.

He noted that Iran had enormous fossil resources but there’s imbalance in the energy sector today in terms of need. “The talk about the existence of huge fossil resources and the lack of need for nuclear energy really has no scientific or factual basis,” he added.

Next round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that both Iran and the U.S. are awaiting announcement by Oman for the next round of talks.

“Changing the time or postponing the talks was based on the proposal from the mediator, namely the Foreign Minister of Oman, and by mutual understanding,” he said, adding, “We will await Oman’s announcement regarding the future of the talks.”

Baqaei also affirmed Iran’s commitment to continuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy, saying that Iranian delegations “participated in these several rounds of talks with full readiness.”

“For us, the criterion and basis for taking a position and making a decision regarding the negotiations is what raised by the competent American officials,” he added, warning that “conflicting and contradictory messages by some American officials will not be helpful.”

Nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions focus of talks

Reacting to French foreign minister’s call for the inclusion of non-nuclear issues in a possible agreement with the U.S., Baqaei clarified that the subject of the negotiations is exclusive to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.

“We are ready to continue a diplomatic and dialogue-based path to resolve issues,” he said.

He also said that Iran’s meeting with the European Troika – France, Britain and Germany – that was supposed to be held last week alongside the indirect talks with the U.S. was postponed for logistical reasons.

Araqchi to discuss regional issues in Pakistan

Responding to a question about Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s visit to Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the trip is in line with continuous and close consultations with neighboring countries.

“Bilateral issues as regional developments, especially those related to occupied Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, are to appear in Araqchi's meeting with top Pakistani officials,” Baqaei emphasized.

The spokesperson also said that the top diplomat is set to visit India on Thursday where he will patriciate in the Joint Economic Commission.

Iran to keep supporting the Palestinian people

The Foreign Ministry spokesman talked about Iran's presence at the International Court of Justice (I.C.J.) hearing on the Israeli regime’s obligation to unconditionally transfer aid to Gaza. “This action was not unprecedented as Iran had participated and expressed its stance during the hearing of another advisory session on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination last year,” he said.

He emphasized that the address by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi at the I.C.J. was in line with Iran’s policy to use every opportunity to support the Palestinian people.

Referring to the Israeli defiance to repeated court orders, Baqaei said that the Israeli regime does not pay any attention to international norms and rules.

Iran to decisively respond to any aggression

Baqaei also spoke about the Israeli regime’s repeated threats, warning that any adventurism or wrongful action against Iran would be met with a crushing response.

“Our armed forces will definitely respond with all their might and with complete vigilance to any aggression and any adventurism in the most severe way possible,” he said.

Denouncing Israeli plot against Syria

Reacting tp Israel’s repeated attacks on Syria, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “The Zionist regime considers all of Syria’s civilian, research, and defense facilities as legitimate targets and has not stopped any evil action to destroy Syria.”

On the question that the Israeli regime is carrying out attacks under the pretext of supporting minorities, Baqaei explained that “the goal is definitely to cause division and advance the plan to divide Syria.”

Baqaei said, “The main supporters of Israel, specifically the United States, and certain European nations, must be forced to prevent the regime from destabilizing the region.”

4399**9417