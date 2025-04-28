Death toll from Israeli war on Gaza reaches 52,243

With 51 other Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the death toll of the war in the tiny besieged area mounted to 52,243, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In its latest update on Monday, the ministry said that 51 people lost their lives in the Israeli attacks in Gaza over the past 24 hours and 115 others were injured.

It added that several bodies were still under the rubble.

The report noted that some 2,151 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli regime resumed its invasion of the enclave on March 18.

Hamas and Israel agreed on a ceasefire deal on January 19. Tel Aviv, however, resumed the war two months later to force Hamas to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal, while Hamas insisted that the agreement should progress to its second phase, which would end Israeli hostilities.

