Iran, Azerbaijan sign 7 cooperation documents

In a ceremony on Monday, the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan signed 7 cooperation documents in Baku.

During a visit by President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, officials from the two countries signed 7 memorandums of understanding on joint cooperation in the presence of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.

In addition to the joint statement of the visit signed by the presidents, memorandums of understanding in the areas of political consultations, transportation, cultural exchanges, health, media and investment cooperation were signed by relevant officials of Iran and Azerbaijan.

