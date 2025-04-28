Apr 28, 2025, 3:37 PM
Terrorist casualties in clashes with Pakistani army reach 71

Pakistani army seizes large amount of weapons and ammunition from terrorists in Pakistan.

The Pakistani army announced that the number of terrorist casualties during clashes with the country's security forces in the past 2 days has increased to 71.

The military operation against the terrorist elements known as "Fatna Khawarij" located in North Waziristan near the Pakistani border with Afghanistan continued for the second day.

During this operation, 17 more terrorists were killed in clashes with Pakistani army forces, bringing the total number of casualties from yesterday to 71.

