Death toll from explosion at southern Iranian port rises to 46

People gather at the site of a powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormozgan Province on April 26, 2025.

The death toll from the Shahid Rajaee Port incident increased to 46, a local official said.

Bandar Abbas, IRNA -- Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of Hormozgan crisis management department, says that 46 individuals are now confirmed dead following a powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Hassanzadeh said on Monday that 1,072 injured have been discharged from hospitals, while 138 patients remain hospitalized.

Nine of the injured victims were transferred to hospitals outside Hormozgan Province for specialized treatment.

The injured people were treated to five hospitals, including Khatam al-Anbiya, Shahid Mohammadi, Khalij-e Fars, Saheb Al Zaman, and the Army's Sayyed Al-Shuhada. A total of 70 ambulances were deployed to transport those injured in this incident.

Iranian authorities have formed a team to investigate the cause of the explosion; however, specific details about the incident remain unavailable.

The massive explosion ravaged Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday, causing significant damage to one of its  23 piers.

Covering an area of approximately 2,400 hectares, Shahid Rajaee Port has the capacity to handle an annual cargo volume of 70 million tons.

