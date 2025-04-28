Apr 28, 2025, 11:12 AM
Araqchi briefs his Saudi counterpart on latest developments in Iran-U.S. talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right) and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speak on the phone on Monday..

Abbas Araqchi briefed Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the latest Tehran-Washington negotiations.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has briefed him of the latest developments regarding the talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman.

Araqchi and Farhan Al Saud discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian top diplomat outlined Iran’s stances towards regional developments.

Referring to the worsening regional instability caused by Israel’s persistent atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as its violations against Lebanon, he called for international action to stop what he described as the longest genocide of the century.

Meanwhile, Farhan Al Saud extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Iranian government, and its people following the massve blast at Shahid Rajaee Port, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

