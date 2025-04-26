Foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discuss arrangements for 3rd round of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, met in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, to discuss the arrangements for the third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Araqchi arrived in Muscat on Thursday, leading a diplomatic and technical delegation, to continue the discussions. The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12, followed by the second round in Rome, Italy, on April 19, both mediated by Oman.

The upcoming third round of negotiations is also set to be facilitated by the Omani foreign minister.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was due to arrive in Muscat from Moscow, Russia, early on Saturday.

The third round of talks is scheduled to begin with an expert-level indirect meeting. However, given the presence of senior American and Iranian negotiators in Muscat, there is a possibility of a shift in the process, allowing for indirect discussion between Araqchi and Witkoff, mediated by Albusaidi.

