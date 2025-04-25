Foreign Minister Araqchi to travel to Muscat for indirect talks with the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Muscat on Friday evening at the head of a diplomatic and technical-expert delegation to engage in indirect negotiations with the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Friday said that Tehran and Washington had reached an understanding to hold technical and expert-level sessions in parallel with the presence of senior negotiators from Iran and the United States.

According to arrangements made by the Omani host and agreed upon by Tehran and Washington, technical meetings and indirect negotiations between Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the U.S. President’s special envoy are scheduled for Saturday, Baqaei underlined.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that progress in the negotiations depends on the goodwill, seriousness, and realism of the other party.

He emphasized that the Iranian delegation will adjust every step of the talks based on past experiences and the behavior of the U.S., and will spare no effort in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people.

