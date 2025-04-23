Apr 23, 2025, 5:49 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News ID: 85812379
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir

Apr 23, 2025, 5:49 PM
News ID: 85812379
Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and the Indian government.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir. 

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araqchi said, “Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”

He added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of India.”

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were shot dead by gunmen in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. It was the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

3266**4353

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .