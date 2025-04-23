Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araqchi said, “Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”

He added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of India.”

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were shot dead by gunmen in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. It was the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

