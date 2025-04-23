Region needs Iran’s technological advancements: First vice president

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has praised the efforts made by Iran International Innovation District, saying that the markets of the West Asia region need the Islamic Republic’s technological advancements.

Speaking at the 14th meeting of the joint board of trustees of the Pardis Technology Park and the Pardis Health Technology Park, Aref said that Iran has established appropriate interactions with other countries in West Asia. He also said that the free trade agreement with Eurasian states was ratified in Parliament and highlighted the numerous cultural commonalities between Iran and regional countries.

He further highlighted Iran’s priority in expanding its relationships with neighboring, Eurasian, and African countries, adding that Iranian companies are providing African states with technical and engineering services.

The first vice president further said that the Pardis Technology Park has played a key role in advancing technologies in Iran over the past 20 years.

According to the official, the Pardis Technology Park was established to facilitate the objectives of the 20-Year Vision Document regarding science and technology, with a particular focus on high-tech fields.

He urged the Iran International Innovation District to concentrate on the development of microelectronics.

