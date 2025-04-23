Judiciary chief calls for collective action against terrorist groups

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said that the justice systems of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are expected to collaborate in prosecuting and punishing terrorist groups and their supporters.

The judiciary chief made these remarks in the opening ceremony of the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO in Hangzhou, China, according to Mizan news agency affiliated with Iran’s Judiciary.

Mohseni-Ejei said that terrorists have killed over 23,000 innocent people in Iran over the past four decades and that terrorist groups threaten international peace and security.

He called on the member states to pursue collaboration to counter serious challenges the world is facing, including terrorism, unilateralism, the criminal use of information and communication technologies, violations of human rights, threats to peace and security, and organized crimes.

Highlighting the repercussions of sanctions and unilateralism, he said that certain member states of the organization are facing unilateral sanctions imposed by countries that claim to support human rights.

Regarding the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, he said that more than 70 percent of victims of the Israeli regime’s crimes in the strip are women and children. He also said that some of the criminals behind these atrocities, who are being prosecuted by international courts, freely visit other countries.

The judiciary chief proposed some measures to enhance judicial cooperation among the SCO member states to combat crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, cyber-attacks, and misconduct at borders.

Heading a high-ranking judicial delegation, Iran’s judiciary chief began his visit to China on Monday to participate in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO.

