Exclusive | Iran-U.S. talks are a ‘litmus test’ for diplomacy, says IRNA’s CEO

Tehran, IRNA – CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Hossein Jaberi-Ansari says the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, represent a “litmus test” for diplomacy and an opportunity for both sides to gauge each other’s positions beyond media narratives and rhetoric.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Jaberi-Ansari, who is a former spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry and a former chief negotiator in the Astana talks on Syria, said the negotiations with the U.S. were “difficult and complicated” given the long history of tensions and distrust between Tehran and Washington.

He said that there had been widespread speculation about the outcome of the talks before they had even begun, but added that if they have managed to create a slight opening for diplomacy, the process could be deemed a success.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy to the Middle East, led two rounds of indirect negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of U.S. sanctions. The meetings took place in Muscat, Oman, on April 12, and in Rome, Italy, on April 19. Both parties have expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, with a third round of talks anticipated to convene in Oman on Wednesday, focusing on technical issues.

“What was done in Muscat and completed in Rome, the capital of Italy, with the mediation of the Kingdom of Oman, confirms that the negotiations have begun relatively successfully, meaning that the first doors have been opened for both sides to continue to work with each other,” Jaberi-Ansari said.

He cautioned, however, that negotiations tend to become increasingly complicated when the involved parties have vastly different political perspectives and conflicting interests.

Diplomatic efforts, he said, are aimed at bridging these gaps and reconciling divergent goals and interests. The current talks between Iran and the U.S. are a clear example of this challenge, he added.

The former diplomat said that if Washington is serious in the negotiations, the two sides can narrow their differences and reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in “a realistic and reasonable timeline.”

Regarding potential reactions from regional countries, particularly the Persian Gulf Arab states, to the renewed negotiations, Jaberi-Ansari said the region appears more willing to “move forward” compared to 2015, when Iran and world powers, including the U.S., signed the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In his first term, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from that agreement and re-imposed tough economic sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Upon his return to the White House for a second term in January, Trump said he wanted negotiations with Iran to “make a new deal.” However, he also restored his “maximum pressure” policy, a move that has scuttled any possibility of direct engagement with Iran.

“It appears that in this round, Iran is engaging with its neighbors more seriously, communicating its policies, and clarifying realities,” Jaberi-Ansari said.

Foreign Minister Araqchi, his deputies, and Iranian ambassadors in the region are actively working to maintain close contact with Arab leaders and officials to prevent a “distorted image” regarding a potential deal between Iran and the U.S., he added.

He pointed out that the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have learned that escalating tensions would harm the entire region.

