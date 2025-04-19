Apr 19, 2025, 8:22 PM
Omani foreign minister says Iran-U.S. talks are gaining momentum

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi

The top Omani diplomat played intermediary role as the Iranian and U.S. delegations met in Rome for the second round of indirect talks on Saturday.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has expressed thanks to the Iranian and U.S. chief negotiators, following the conclusion of the second round of Iran-U.S. talks in the Italian capital, Rome.

 “I would like to thank Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Presidential Envoy, for their very constructive approach in today's talks.” Al Busaidi wrote on his X account on Saturday evening.

The top Omani diplomat also said that these talks are gaining momentum.

Al Busaidi, mediated the talks in Rome, repeatedly shuffling between the two delegations to convey their messages.

Last weekend, he had played the same intermediary role in the first round of negotiations held in Muscat.

