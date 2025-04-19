Iran and the U.S. hold second round of indirect negotiations

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and the United States have held a second round of negotiations in the Italian capital, Rome, where they discussed the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear program and the termination of American sanctions against the country.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and the U.S. by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The talks were a follow-up of negotiations held last weekend in Muscat, Oman.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks continued to be conducted indirectly, as in Muscat, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who mediated, was having a busy day, repeatedly shuffling between the two delegations to convey messages.

Talking to IRNA’s correspondent on the sideline of the talks, Baqaei said that Iran was ready to continue the negotiations “with full seriousness and in good faith” in order to have the cruel sanctions on Iran lifted.

Araqchi arrived in Rome for the talks earlier on Saturday.

The talks are aimed at reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They came after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to Ayatollah Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington. Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018. Ayatollah Khamenei authorized indirect negotiations.

