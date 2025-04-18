President Pezeshkian says Israel is the primary perpetrator of global terrorism

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israel is the primary perpetrator of terrorism worldwide.

He said on Friday that the Israeli regime uses both software and hardware to carry out assassinations across the globe, while some so-called advocates of human rights continue to support the regime.

Pezeshkian said that based on humanitarian principles, Israel's actions can be considered as acts of genocide.

The president criticized that while Israel faces little international opposition, any incident involving Iran is often met with widespread condemnation and accusations of human rights violations.

He also called on Islamic nations to demonstrate greater unity and strength, asserting that had they shown more resolve, Israel would not have dared to commit such acts of violence and aggression.

