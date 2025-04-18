Pezeshkian hails Army for its role in defending Iran

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian lauded the role played by the Iranian army in defending the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in an anniversary and parade held in Tehran to commemorate the Army National Day.

The President mentioned the sacrifices made by the Army in defending Iran during the eight-year period of 1980-88 Iraq-Iran war, and said that as many as 48,000 army troops were martyred in defending Iran against the foreign-backed invasion by Saddam Hussein

He said that if it had not been for th Army, the enemy would have sought to conquer Iran, President Pezeshkian said.

“The security and peace of the society are possible with the presence of a strong and prepared army, and if this blessed power didn’t exist in the society, security would have disappeared from our society,” he said.

“The existence of a strong and prepared army has enabled Iran to powerfully implement its discourse of establishing communication, peace and tranquility in the region,” Pezeshkian added.

The President reaffirmed that Iran has become an “undisputed power in the region,” thanks to the country’s army troops and security forces.

He also hailed the role played by the “brave” Armed Forces in thwarting the enemy’s plots to conquer and destroy the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian noted that the Army has managed to achieve self-sufficiency in producing all needed military equipment.

“Today, we are proud that our powerful army has achieved progress with strength in the production of all military and defense tools needed by the country in the air, on land and at sea, as well as in the production of all precision equipment.”

